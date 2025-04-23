Left Menu

Fear and Uncertainty: Pahalgam Attack's Impact on Tourism in J&K

Himachal Pradesh's Minister Dhani Ram Shandil discusses the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a well-planned conspiracy to disrupt tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 26 tourists, raising concerns over security and intelligence failures. Chief Minister Sukhu has ordered heightened vigilance among security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, has been described as a calculated conspiracy aimed at destabilizing tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The assault has drawn grave concerns from officials, highlighting the need for improved security measures.

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil expressed his anguish over the incident, citing it as a result of strategic planning by forces backed by a 'regular army'. He lamented the loss of innocent lives and emphasized the need to thwart actions that foster fear among civilians.

In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed security agencies to maintain heightened vigilance. Officials stress that terrorism knows no religion and cite the incident as a significant intelligence lapse that requires immediate attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

