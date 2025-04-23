Fear and Uncertainty: Pahalgam Attack's Impact on Tourism in J&K

The recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, has been described as a calculated conspiracy aimed at destabilizing tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The assault has drawn grave concerns from officials, highlighting the need for improved security measures.

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil expressed his anguish over the incident, citing it as a result of strategic planning by forces backed by a 'regular army'. He lamented the loss of innocent lives and emphasized the need to thwart actions that foster fear among civilians.

In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed security agencies to maintain heightened vigilance. Officials stress that terrorism knows no religion and cite the incident as a significant intelligence lapse that requires immediate attention.

