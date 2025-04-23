Left Menu

Unity in Tragedy: Political Leaders Unite for Jammu and Kashmir

Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 tourists and injuring many, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convenes an all-party meeting. Scheduled at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, the meeting urges political unity in addressing the tragedy's repercussions amid the region's shaken community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:29 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an all-party meeting to discuss the devastating aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 tourist lives and left several others injured. The meeting aims to foster a unified political response to the incident's impact on the region.

Abdullah extended invitations to major political parties, Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. The meeting is set for Thursday afternoon at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, addressing the significant loss and anguish felt across communities.

In his invitation letter, Abdullah expressed the collective responsibility of political leaders as public representatives to transcend political differences and unite in this time of crisis. The tragedy, he remarked, deeply wounds the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir, urging solidarity to uphold democratic values.

