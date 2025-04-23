Power and Legacy: The Rising Influence of Adam Kadyrov
Adam Kadyrov, teenage son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was appointed secretary of the region's security council at 17. Already a bodyguard and trustee, his positions reflect a growing influence. His appointment signifies his family's longstanding loyalty to Putin and the influence they hold in Chechnya.
Adam Kadyrov, the teenage son of Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has been appointed as the secretary of the region's security council, according to an announcement on the council's Telegram channel. Kadyrov, 17, has already held multiple positions since 2023, a testament to his growing influence within the Chechen administration.
Currently serving as his father's top bodyguard and a trustee at Chechnya's Special Forces University, Adam Kadyrov also observes activities in a new army battalion. His father, Ramzan Kadyrov, has run the restive Muslim region since 2007 with ample autonomy granted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in exchange for maintaining stability.
Adam Kadyrov's latest appointment comes after a controversial moment in September 2023, where he was seen in a video, released by his father, physically assaulting a detainee accused of desecrating the Koran, sparking discussions about his role and influence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
