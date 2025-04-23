Jordan's Bold Move: Sweeping Ban on the Muslim Brotherhood
Jordan has initiated a comprehensive ban on the Muslim Brotherhood, a move that might lead to the shutdown of its largest opposition party. The government accuses the group of destabilizing activities, while police have targeted party headquarters. The Brotherhood denies allegations, asserting devotion to national security.
- Country:
- Jordan
In a significant political maneuver, Jordan announced on Wednesday a ban on the Muslim Brotherhood, including its largest opposition party, the Islamic Action Front. Accusations of planning attacks and activities harmful to national unity underpinned this decision.
The move marks an escalation from a previous ban a decade ago, with authorities now closing the group's offices and accelerating asset confiscation. Following the announcement, police took swift action by surrounding and searching the party headquarters.
The Muslim Brotherhood, a century-old organization with a global presence, disputes the accusations and maintains a commitment to peaceful political processes in Jordan. This latest development takes place within the complexity of Jordan's position as a key ally in a turbulent region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges
Karnataka Politics Heat Up: Minister Urges BJP to Confront Central Government on Price Hikes
Turmoil in Kerala Politics: Youth Congress Protests Against CM
Karnataka Politics: No Rift in BJP-JD(S) Alliance, Says Kumaraswamy
Congress Pledges to Uphold Sardar Patel's Legacy Against Divisive Politics