Jordan's Bold Move: Sweeping Ban on the Muslim Brotherhood

In a significant political maneuver, Jordan announced on Wednesday a ban on the Muslim Brotherhood, including its largest opposition party, the Islamic Action Front. Accusations of planning attacks and activities harmful to national unity underpinned this decision.

The move marks an escalation from a previous ban a decade ago, with authorities now closing the group's offices and accelerating asset confiscation. Following the announcement, police took swift action by surrounding and searching the party headquarters.

The Muslim Brotherhood, a century-old organization with a global presence, disputes the accusations and maintains a commitment to peaceful political processes in Jordan. This latest development takes place within the complexity of Jordan's position as a key ally in a turbulent region.

(With inputs from agencies.)