US-India United: Condemning Terrorism Together

The US Vice President, J D Vance, has expressed strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam during a conversation with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, underscoring the United States' stance of solidarity with India at this challenging time.

Vance conveyed deep condolences for the lives lost in the attack and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to standing by the people of India. This message of support was echoed by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

During Vance's visit to India, which included wide-ranging talks with Modi, he emphasized the US's readiness to assist in the fight against terrorism. Modi extended his gratitude to Vice President Vance and President Trump for their support and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)