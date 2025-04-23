Karnataka CM Acts Swiftly in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. He assured the safe return of stranded Kannadigas by arranging a special flight. The state government urges calm and deploys a team, offering helplines for stranded tourists.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families affected by the terror attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a bid to ensure the safety of Kannadigas stranded in the region, the CM has called for urgent arrangements to facilitate their return.
The attack claimed the lives of two individuals from Karnataka. The CM personally reached out to the families of the deceased, offering condolences and support. The state government has dispatched a team to Jammu and Kashmir, tirelessly working to ensure the security and repatriation of more than 40 Kannadigas currently in the state.
Authorities have been instructed to arrange a special flight for their safe return. Additionally, helpline numbers have been shared with the public for updates and assistance. Tour operators are urged to provide information on travelers to facilitate coordinated efforts to bring everyone back promptly and safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
