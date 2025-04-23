Pahalgam Tragedy: Global Outcry and Strategic Response
The Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has prompted a strong condemnation from global leaders. The Indian government, led by PM Modi, is strategizing a strong response while dealing with the impact on tourism. Investigations revealed terrorist training in Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, India has promised a strong response soon. The incident, which has sparked worldwide condemnation, has seen sketches of three Pakistani terrorists released as initial investigations unfold.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the government's strategic response. Meanwhile, Indian security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt in Baramulla, eliminating two terrorists.
The impact of the attack extends to Jammu and Kashmir's vital tourism industry, with many travel agencies reporting trip cancellations. Despite this, officials remain resolute in minimizing the attack's economic repercussions on the Union Territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
