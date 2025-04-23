Left Menu

Pahalgam Tragedy: Global Outcry and Strategic Response

The Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has prompted a strong condemnation from global leaders. The Indian government, led by PM Modi, is strategizing a strong response while dealing with the impact on tourism. Investigations revealed terrorist training in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:05 IST
Pahalgam Tragedy: Global Outcry and Strategic Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, India has promised a strong response soon. The incident, which has sparked worldwide condemnation, has seen sketches of three Pakistani terrorists released as initial investigations unfold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the government's strategic response. Meanwhile, Indian security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt in Baramulla, eliminating two terrorists.

The impact of the attack extends to Jammu and Kashmir's vital tourism industry, with many travel agencies reporting trip cancellations. Despite this, officials remain resolute in minimizing the attack's economic repercussions on the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025