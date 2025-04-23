Tragedy in Kashmir: Kolkatan's Last Journey Home
The body of Kolkata resident Bitan Adhikari, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, returned home. State ministers and opposition leaders gathered at the airport to honor him. Bitan, visiting family in Kolkata, was killed while vacationing in Kashmir with his family. Two others from West Bengal also perished.
- Country:
- India
The body of Bitan Adhikari, a Kolkata resident killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, was brought home on Wednesday evening, sparking a poignant moment in the city.
Notable figures, including Ministers Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, were present at the airport to receive the funeral procession. The hearse, adorned with flowers, left for Adhikari's home as hundreds lined the streets to pay their respects.
Bitan, who had moved to Florida but visited Kolkata in April, was among the victims of the attack while on vacation in Kashmir. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed condolences and is monitoring the situation closely. Two other tourists from West Bengal were also victims of the brutal attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
