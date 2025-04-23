Left Menu

Urgent All-Party Meeting in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the government will hold an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This meeting will address the brutal attack that claimed 26 lives. Prime Minister Modi has already convened a Cabinet Committee on Security to assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, the government has announced an all-party meeting set for Thursday, according to official sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to preside over the meeting as leaders from various parties gather to address the issue. Home Minister Amit Shah is actively engaging with political leaders to ensure a comprehensive discussion.

This move comes as several opposition parties, spearheaded by the Congress, pressed the government for a united meeting. The attack on tourists resulted in at least 26 casualties, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday.

