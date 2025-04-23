Political Parties Unite Against 'Cowardly' Pahalgam Attack

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has ignited a strong political response across India, with both the government and opposition parties calling for decisive action. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site in Kashmir's Anantnag district, stating that the country will not capitulate to terrorism, promising that perpetrators will face justice.

In response to the attack, which claimed at least 26 lives, nationwide protests and a bandh were observed in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened the Cabinet Committee on Security, emphasizing the need for urgent counter-terrorism measures. The Congress and other parties have expressed solidarity, demanding an all-party dialogue.

While political unity prevailed on some fronts, criticism also surfaced regarding the handling of security. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of politicizing the tragedy and lacking empathy, while Robert Vadra's remarks on the attack's communal nature sparked controversy. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that a comprehensive response is forthcoming.

