Heartbreak and Resilience: Kolkata Mourns Its Lost Sons

The bodies of two Kolkata residents, victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, returned home amid solemn ceremonies on Wednesday evening. Their arrival at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport marked a poignant moment for the city, with senior West Bengal leaders present to pay their respects.

Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha, whose remains came from Delhi, were residents of Baishnabghata and Behala. With grief-stricken family members and political figures present, the atmosphere was heavy with emotion as the flower-covered hearses departed, surrounded by chants for justice and national pride.

Besides Adhikari and Guha, Manish Ranjan from Jhalda in West Bengal was also lost in the attack. As the city reflects on this tragedy, community members demand swift and fitting action from authorities for those behind the attack at Baisaran meadows, which claimed 26 lives.

