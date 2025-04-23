Left Menu

Heartbreak and Resilience: Kolkata Mourns Its Lost Sons

Two men from Kolkata, Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha, were among the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam. Their bodies were returned to Kolkata, where government officials and grieving families gathered at the airport. Calls for justice echoed as the community mourned the tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:13 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bodies of two Kolkata residents, victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, returned home amid solemn ceremonies on Wednesday evening. Their arrival at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport marked a poignant moment for the city, with senior West Bengal leaders present to pay their respects.

Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha, whose remains came from Delhi, were residents of Baishnabghata and Behala. With grief-stricken family members and political figures present, the atmosphere was heavy with emotion as the flower-covered hearses departed, surrounded by chants for justice and national pride.

Besides Adhikari and Guha, Manish Ranjan from Jhalda in West Bengal was also lost in the attack. As the city reflects on this tragedy, community members demand swift and fitting action from authorities for those behind the attack at Baisaran meadows, which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

