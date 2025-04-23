Left Menu

Czech Leaders Rally Around Hasek Amid Medvedev's Threats

The Czech government has defended former ice hockey star Dominik Hasek, denouncing threats from ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Hasek opposes Russian athletes' participation in global sports due to the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev's comments came after a Russian player's NHL milestone, prompting Hasek to alert international sports bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:40 IST
Czech Leaders Rally Around Hasek Amid Medvedev's Threats
threats
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech government promptly defended Dominik Hasek, a former NHL superstar, following threats allegedly made by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's ex-president. These remarks, perceived as threats, were considered unacceptable by Czech leaders.

Hasek, renowned for securing Olympic gold for the Czech Republic in 1998, has voiced opposition to Russian athletes participating in international sports, citing Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. His stance has been unwavering, especially after Russian player Alexander Ovechkin shattered Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record.

In reaction, Medvedev allegedly implied via Telegram that Hasek might harm himself. The Czech Prime Minister and Interior Minister have both vowed to ensure Hasek's safety while calling out the seriousness of threats from a significant Russian figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025