Czech Leaders Rally Around Hasek Amid Medvedev's Threats

The Czech government promptly defended Dominik Hasek, a former NHL superstar, following threats allegedly made by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's ex-president. These remarks, perceived as threats, were considered unacceptable by Czech leaders.

Hasek, renowned for securing Olympic gold for the Czech Republic in 1998, has voiced opposition to Russian athletes participating in international sports, citing Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. His stance has been unwavering, especially after Russian player Alexander Ovechkin shattered Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record.

In reaction, Medvedev allegedly implied via Telegram that Hasek might harm himself. The Czech Prime Minister and Interior Minister have both vowed to ensure Hasek's safety while calling out the seriousness of threats from a significant Russian figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)