Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Death Sparks Protests

The mortal remains of Dinesh Mirania, a businessman from Raipur killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, arrived in the Chhattisgarh capital on Wednesday night. Mirania had been celebrating his wedding anniversary when he was shot dead.

An emotional scene unfolded as Mirania's body was transported from the airport to his residence, adorned with flowers. High-ranking officials, including the Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and other BJP leaders, paid their respects upon arrival.

Slogans demanding justice reverberated through Samta Colony, as locals expressed their grief. Meanwhile, several political groups in Raipur led protests against this act of terrorism, calling for strong action against the perpetrators. Mirania's last rites are scheduled for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)