Assault on Journalist Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice

Senior journalist Rakesh Sharma was allegedly attacked while covering a BJP protest in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Fellow journalists demand action against the perpetrators. The incident drew widespread condemnation, highlighting issues on press freedom and safety. Congressman called it a grave misjudgment against journalistic inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:32 IST
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Sharma, a senior journalist, was hospitalized following an alleged assault while reporting on a BJP protest concerning a terror attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has caused a stir within journalistic circles, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for an official investigation.

The attack, caught on video and circulated on social media, occurred after Sharma was accused by a BJP activist of siding with separatists due to his probing questions on security issues. The incident escalated when party members allegedly assaulted Sharma, prompting media professionals to seek justice.

This assault has ignited a larger debate on press freedom and journalist safety, drawing reactions from various political quarters, including the Pradesh Congress Committee, which denounced the attack and demanded accountability from BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

