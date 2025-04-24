Tragic Farewell for Karnataka Tourists Killed in Kashmir

The last rites of two tourists from Karnataka, who were tragically shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, are set to be conducted with police honours, according to government sources.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan were among the 26 victims killed after terrorists confirmed their religious identities in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The majority of those targeted were tourists.

The Chief Minister's office stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to ensure the last rites of Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan are performed with police honours. The bodies were flown back to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport early Thursday morning, after which they were transported to their respective hometowns for the final rites.

