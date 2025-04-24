Left Menu

Tragic Farewell for Karnataka Tourists Killed in Kashmir

The bodies of Karnataka tourists, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, will receive police honors during their last rites. The incident left 26 people dead after their religious identities were confirmed, amid local and political outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:33 IST
The last rites of two tourists from Karnataka, who were tragically shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, are set to be conducted with police honours, according to government sources.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan were among the 26 victims killed after terrorists confirmed their religious identities in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The majority of those targeted were tourists.

The Chief Minister's office stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to ensure the last rites of Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan are performed with police honours. The bodies were flown back to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport early Thursday morning, after which they were transported to their respective hometowns for the final rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

