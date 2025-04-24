Terror Strikes in Pahalgam: A Nation Mourns and Responds

The remains of Dinesh Miraniya, tragically killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, returned to his home in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Amid an outpouring of grief, political leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, made their way to pay their last respects.

Scenes of solemnity turned into calls for national pride as chants of 'Dinesh amar rahe' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai' echoed from the crowd. The Chief Minister cut short a visit to Mumbai and condemned the attack, asserting that India would give a 'befitting reply' to Pakistan.

The Pahalgam attack, likened to the Pulwama strike of 2019, has sparked widespread outrage. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced several severe diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including restrictions on travel and personnel reductions in high commissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)