Congress Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Unified Stand

On Thursday, senior Congress leaders held an emergency session of the party's working committee to address the Pahalgam terror attack, aiming to pass a resolution in condemnation.

Among those present were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent figures, convening at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The session began with a tribute to the victims, observing silence, with Rahul Gandhi cutting short his U.S. visit to participate. The party anticipates Prime Minister Modi to foster political unity in response to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)