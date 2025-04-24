Nation United Against Terror: Silence for Pahalgam Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large gathering at the National Panchayati Raj Day event paid homage to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Modi initiated a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives on April 22.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar strongly condemned the attack, declaring that the nation stands united against such acts of terror. He communicated this sentiment to the prime minister, emphasizing collective national resolve.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh assured that the country has confidence in Modi's strength and leadership to provide an appropriate response to the attackers at the right time. This marked the prime minister's first public address following the tragic incident in Baisaran near Pahalgam.

