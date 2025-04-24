Left Menu

Tanzanian Opposition Figures Detained Amid Treason Charges

Tanzanian police detained two senior opposition figures en route to a court hearing for CHADEMA party leader Tundu Lissu, who faces treason charges. The reasons for their detention remain unclear, amidst concerns over President Hassan's human rights record as she seeks re-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:01 IST
Tanzanian authorities detained two key opposition figures, CHADEMA party Deputy Chairperson John Heche and Secretary General John Mnyika, as they traveled to a court hearing for their leader, Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges.

The detention occurred on the way to Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, with the party expressing concerns over the lack of clear reasons for the action, according to spokesperson Brenda Rupia. The police have yet to provide a comment.

Lissu, known for his role as the runner-up in the 2020 presidential election, faces charges related to a speech that allegedly incited rebellion against the October election. The situation has brought increased scrutiny of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record amid her re-election efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

