South Africa Scraps VAT Hike Plan Amid Political Pushback
South Africa has abandoned its plan to increase value-added tax (VAT), initially slated for May 1, following opposition from political parties and investor concerns. The current VAT rate of 15% will remain. This decision could result in an estimated revenue shortfall of R75 billion over the medium term.
The South African government has officially scrapped its plans to increase the value-added tax (VAT) rate, which was set to take effect on May 1. The finance ministry's announcement came after significant opposition from political parties, raising concerns about the stability of the coalition government.
The National Treasury initially intended to raise the VAT rate by one percentage point over two years as a part of measures to boost revenue for the 2025 national budget. However, internal dissent within the ruling African National Congress and its coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance, highlighted divisions and pressured the government to maintain the VAT rate at 15%.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present revised fiscal bills soon as the decision not to increase VAT may lead to a fiscal shortfall. The estimated shortfall, without the VAT hike, is around R75 billion ($4.02 billion) over the medium term. A parliamentary review of expenditure is expected to compensate for the lost revenue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Insolation Energy's Revenue Soars with Strategic Expansion
IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Soars by 23% to Rs 6,360 Crore
Germany's Coalition Government: Power Divided Among CDU, CSU, and SPD
Delhi's Liquor Politics: Gupta's Crackdown on Smuggling and Revenue Boost
AFC Achieves Record US$1.1 Billion Revenue in 2024, Leading Africa’s Infrastructure Revolution