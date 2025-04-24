Left Menu

South Africa Scraps VAT Hike Plan Amid Political Pushback

South Africa has abandoned its plan to increase value-added tax (VAT), initially slated for May 1, following opposition from political parties and investor concerns. The current VAT rate of 15% will remain. This decision could result in an estimated revenue shortfall of R75 billion over the medium term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:36 IST
South Africa Scraps VAT Hike Plan Amid Political Pushback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South African government has officially scrapped its plans to increase the value-added tax (VAT) rate, which was set to take effect on May 1. The finance ministry's announcement came after significant opposition from political parties, raising concerns about the stability of the coalition government.

The National Treasury initially intended to raise the VAT rate by one percentage point over two years as a part of measures to boost revenue for the 2025 national budget. However, internal dissent within the ruling African National Congress and its coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance, highlighted divisions and pressured the government to maintain the VAT rate at 15%.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present revised fiscal bills soon as the decision not to increase VAT may lead to a fiscal shortfall. The estimated shortfall, without the VAT hike, is around R75 billion ($4.02 billion) over the medium term. A parliamentary review of expenditure is expected to compensate for the lost revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025