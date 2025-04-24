Moscow's chief diplomat has leveled serious accusations against Kyiv, alleging obstruction in the ongoing peace negotiations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, during a Thursday briefing, criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his inflexibility in the peace talks, accusing him of only considering a ceasefire under conditions favorable to Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, the talks in London, which involved U.S., Ukrainian, and European leaders, were sabotaged by Zelenskiy's stance, suggesting he was willing to compromise the peace process. She claimed that these actions echoed a readiness to disrupt potential settlements at any cost.

Despite the rocky discussions in the British capital marked by high emotions, Zelenskiy expressed a hopeful outlook for future collaborations with Western allies, aiming to achieve lasting peace.

