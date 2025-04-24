Tensions Rise as Peace Talks Stall Amid Accusations
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of blocking peace negotiations by refusing to compromise. Talks held in London with U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials were reportedly undermined by Zelenskiy's insistence on terms favorable to Ukraine. Zelenskiy remains optimistic about future dialogue with Western allies.
Moscow's chief diplomat has leveled serious accusations against Kyiv, alleging obstruction in the ongoing peace negotiations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, during a Thursday briefing, criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his inflexibility in the peace talks, accusing him of only considering a ceasefire under conditions favorable to Ukraine.
According to Zakharova, the talks in London, which involved U.S., Ukrainian, and European leaders, were sabotaged by Zelenskiy's stance, suggesting he was willing to compromise the peace process. She claimed that these actions echoed a readiness to disrupt potential settlements at any cost.
Despite the rocky discussions in the British capital marked by high emotions, Zelenskiy expressed a hopeful outlook for future collaborations with Western allies, aiming to achieve lasting peace.
