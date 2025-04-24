Diplomatic Standoff: Crimea Recognition Stalls Peace Efforts
Russia accused Ukraine's President Zelenskiy of obstructing peace negotiations by refusing to recognize Crimea's annexation. Ukraine maintains constitutional integrity and seeks a ceasefire. Meanwhile, President Putin listed conditions for a truce, while President Trump expressed frustration at the diplomatic deadlock over Crimea.
Russia has accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of undermining peace talks by not recognizing Crimea as part of Russia. The diplomatic impasse comes as tensions continue over territorial disputes.
According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelenskiy's refusal hampers the possibility of ending the ongoing conflict between the two nations. Zelenskiy argues that acknowledging Russia's claim would violate Ukraine's constitutional principles.
In a recent development, despite a 30-day truce agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin stipulated conditions for a ceasefire, while U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Zelenskiy's stance. Furthermore, Europe's military aid to Ukraine is seen by Russia as fueling the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
