Tragic Homecoming: Tears and Resolve After Jhalda's Loss

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the town of Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district mourned the loss of local Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan, who fell victim to the Pahalgam terror attack. Ranjan was among the 26 people killed in the heinous act that shook the nation.

Ranjan, remembered as a dedicated officer and loving family man, had been in constant touch with his family before his tragic demise. His father, Manglesh Kumar Mishra, a retired school headmaster, received Ranjan's mortal remains amidst a community in mourning. Shops in the town downed their shutters to honor Ranjan and the other innocent lives lost.

Political leaders condemned the attack, with BJP leaders promising justice and expressing deep condolences to the grieving families. The community's loss was compounded by the news of Bitan Adhikari, who was murdered after revealing his religious identity, sparking a national outcry against such sectarian violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)