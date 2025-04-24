Zelenskyy's Urgent Return: Russian Strikes Shadow Diplomatic Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his early departure from an official visit to South Africa due to a major Russian offensive on Kyiv. Despite the urgent call back home, he met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, emphasizing diplomatic engagements even in the face of immediate threats.

The visit was overshadowed by new tensions, with former US President Donald Trump accusing Zelenskyy of extending the conflict by not conceding Crimea in peace negotiations. Talks in London, which were attended by US, European, and Ukrainian officials, made minimal headway, raising questions about their direction.

Ramaphosa, who aims to mediate the conflict through South Africa's BRICS ties, discussed the situation with Russian President Putin and Trump. Despite these efforts, as Zelenskyy reinforced Ukraine's stance on territorial integrity, the path to peace remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)