United Front: J&K Leaders Convene on Pahalgam Tragedy

An all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah began on Thursday to address the repercussions of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Key political figures including NC President Farooq Abdullah, DPAP Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, and J-K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra assembled at the SKICC venue for discussions.

In the aftermath of an attack that killed 26 tourists, Abdullah emphasized collective responsibility and unity among political leaders, urging them to rise above affiliations and stand united for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)