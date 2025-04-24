Left Menu

Congress Slams Pahalgam Attack as Assault on Republic's Values

The Congress denounced the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan, calling it a direct assault on India's values. Criticizing BJP for exploiting the tragedy, the party stressed unity and called for an analysis into security failures. An all-party meeting and nationwide protests were organized in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:05 IST
The Congress party has condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, masterminded by Pakistan, describing it as a direct assault on the fundamental values of the Indian Republic. They criticized the ruling BJP for leveraging the tragedy to sow discord amidst a time that calls for national unity.

Under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the intelligence and security failures that allowed such an attack to occur in a heavily secured area. The CWC insists on such inquiries in the interest of justice for the victims.

In solidarity with the victims, the Congress has organized candlelight vigils across the country. The party also demands improved security for upcoming events in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Prime Minister to convene an all-party discussion on these serious issues.

