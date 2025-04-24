Owaisi Pushes for Inclusive Dialogue at Pahalgam All-Party Meeting
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was initially not invited to an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. After voicing concerns on social media, he received an invitation. Owaisi urged Prime Minister Modi to involve all political parties in discussions, emphasizing the national importance of the issue.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Centre for initially excluding smaller parties from an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack. Subsequently, he received an invitation to attend.
Owaisi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to involve all political parties, regardless of their parliamentary strength, emphasizing the national significance of the discussion.
During the meeting, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, leaders will be briefed and share their views. Owaisi stressed the need for unity against terrorism, asserting that all elected parties deserve a platform.
