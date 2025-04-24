Left Menu

Owaisi Pushes for Inclusive Dialogue at Pahalgam All-Party Meeting

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was initially not invited to an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. After voicing concerns on social media, he received an invitation. Owaisi urged Prime Minister Modi to involve all political parties in discussions, emphasizing the national importance of the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:18 IST
Owaisi Pushes for Inclusive Dialogue at Pahalgam All-Party Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Centre for initially excluding smaller parties from an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack. Subsequently, he received an invitation to attend.

Owaisi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to involve all political parties, regardless of their parliamentary strength, emphasizing the national significance of the discussion.

During the meeting, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, leaders will be briefed and share their views. Owaisi stressed the need for unity against terrorism, asserting that all elected parties deserve a platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025