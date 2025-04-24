Zelenskiy and Trump: A Diplomatic Document's Journey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that a crucial document from recent negotiations in London is now with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a press conference in South Africa, Zelenskiy expressed confidence about the proposal's presence at Trump's executive desk, noting the emergence of further papers following the U.S. proposal.

Zelenskiy emphasized the imperative that any agreement respects Ukraine's values and constitution, highlighting the collective commitment to national principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)