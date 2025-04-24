Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump: A Diplomatic Document's Journey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that a significant document from talks in London has reached U.S. President Donald Trump's desk. Zelenskiy stressed that any agreements should align with Ukraine's values and constitution, emphasizing the importance of national integrity in diplomatic discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that a crucial document from recent negotiations in London is now with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a press conference in South Africa, Zelenskiy expressed confidence about the proposal's presence at Trump's executive desk, noting the emergence of further papers following the U.S. proposal.

Zelenskiy emphasized the imperative that any agreement respects Ukraine's values and constitution, highlighting the collective commitment to national principles.

