Zelenskiy and Trump: A Diplomatic Document's Journey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that a significant document from talks in London has reached U.S. President Donald Trump's desk. Zelenskiy stressed that any agreements should align with Ukraine's values and constitution, emphasizing the importance of national integrity in diplomatic discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:20 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that a crucial document from recent negotiations in London is now with U.S. President Donald Trump.
During a press conference in South Africa, Zelenskiy expressed confidence about the proposal's presence at Trump's executive desk, noting the emergence of further papers following the U.S. proposal.
Zelenskiy emphasized the imperative that any agreement respects Ukraine's values and constitution, highlighting the collective commitment to national principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Strategic Shipbuilding Card in US Tariff Talks
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Vietnam's Deputy PM Engages with U.S. Giants
Taiwan Seeks Swift Resolution in U.S. Tariff Talks
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Markets and Diplomatic Talks Under Pressure
Ukraine's Overnight Drone Assault Disrupts Russian South