NSC Shakeup: The High-Profile Firings Reshaping America's National Security

Over the past few weeks, a significant number of staff, at least 20 individuals, have been dismissed from the White House National Security Council. This development reflects a more extensive exodus than previously noted, affecting the staffing of this crucial national security body.

Around 15 dismissals took place in early April, reportedly following conservative influencer Laura Loomer's meeting with President Trump, where she provided a list of perceived disloyal NSC officials. Subsequent firings continued, according to sources, further thinning the NSC's ranks.

While administration proponents argue such turnover is part of the vision to streamline the NSC's operations, critics point to the resulting erosion of expertise in vital areas ranging from Latin American policy to biosecurity. The dismissals underscore a broader trend of personnel disruption within key U.S. security entities like the Pentagon and the State Department.

