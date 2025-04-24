Left Menu

India Responds Boldly to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, senior Indian leaders convene to discuss countermeasures against Pakistan's alleged terror support. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, revoked visas for Pakistani nationals, and ordered Pakistani diplomats to leave in 48 hours, escalating diplomatic tensions.

24-04-2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives for all-party meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Top political figures from both major parties, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered at the Parliament Annexe in New Delhi for an urgent all-party meeting. Their discussions focused on the Pahalgam terror attack, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the region since 2019.

In light of the attack, which claimed 26 lives including one Nepali citizen, India imposed significant diplomatic and economic sanctions against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. The measures include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking diplomatic and travel privileges for Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Modi, in a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security session, ratified these steps, calling for comprehensive international isolation of Pakistan until it renounces its terror affiliations. The Ministry of External Affairs ordered a withdrawal of visas and closure of the Attari Check Post to further pressurize Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

