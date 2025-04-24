Trump's Rare Rebuke: Criticism of Putin Amid Kyiv Strikes

In an unexpected turn, President Donald Trump directed criticism at Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia's missile and drone assault on Kyiv. Trump's firm directive, "Vladimir, STOP!" suggests a rift in his previously closer stance with Putin.

Trump took to social media to express discontentment, stating the strikes were unnecessary and ill-timed, especially as peace negotiations flounder. This comes a day after Trump highlighted Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy's role in obstructing discussions aimed at ending the conflict.

The rare public admonition from Trump arises as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov maintained that the strikes targeted military objectives. Meanwhile, Trump's rebuke of Zelenskiy for refusing Russian claims on Crimea adds another layer to the tense geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)