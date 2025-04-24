Midnight Destruction: Russia's Deadly Assault on Kyiv Sparks Global Outrage

Russia unleashed a relentless attack on Kyiv, using missiles and drones in a raid lasting for hours, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people. The assault has been described as the deadliest on the Ukrainian capital since July, prompting a rare criticism from US President Donald Trump as peace negotiations were coinciding.

The wave of strikes turned the night sky into a spectacle of explosions, keeping Kyiv's residents on edge. Public shelters offered refuge as families, many accompanied by pets, sought safety. Several areas were struck, leaving at least 90 wounded and residential buildings heavily damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was on an official trip to South Africa, decided to return home, deeming this attack as one of Russia's most flagrant acts in recent times. US President Trump, while typically cautious in his comments on Moscow, advised Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease the assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)