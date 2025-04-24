Left Menu

Emergency Evacuation: Bringing Back Maharashtra Tourists Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of tourists from Maharashtra are being evacuated. The Maharashtra government has arranged special flights to expedite their safe return. Officials ensure the safety and provision of necessary accommodations and are coordinating with various ministries for continued support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:07 IST
Emergency Evacuation: Bringing Back Maharashtra Tourists Post Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, around 500 tourists from Maharashtra have made it back home safely, with additional evacuation efforts underway. The state government is working tirelessly, arranging special flights and coordinating accommodations for those stranded.

The incident claimed the lives of six Maharashtrian tourists, adding to the overall death toll of 26 in Tuesday's attack. The Maharashtra administration, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ensured the speedy return of citizens by arranging flights in collaboration with airlines like IndiGo and Air India.

Efforts continue as Minister Girish Mahajan personally supervises the situation in Kashmir. The government assures it will cover return costs, coordinating additional train services if needed. Families of tourists remain anxious, but officials are working to alleviate concerns and facilitate a smooth return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025