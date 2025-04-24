Emergency Evacuation: Bringing Back Maharashtra Tourists Post Pahalgam Terror Attack
Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of tourists from Maharashtra are being evacuated. The Maharashtra government has arranged special flights to expedite their safe return. Officials ensure the safety and provision of necessary accommodations and are coordinating with various ministries for continued support.
In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, around 500 tourists from Maharashtra have made it back home safely, with additional evacuation efforts underway. The state government is working tirelessly, arranging special flights and coordinating accommodations for those stranded.
The incident claimed the lives of six Maharashtrian tourists, adding to the overall death toll of 26 in Tuesday's attack. The Maharashtra administration, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ensured the speedy return of citizens by arranging flights in collaboration with airlines like IndiGo and Air India.
Efforts continue as Minister Girish Mahajan personally supervises the situation in Kashmir. The government assures it will cover return costs, coordinating additional train services if needed. Families of tourists remain anxious, but officials are working to alleviate concerns and facilitate a smooth return.
