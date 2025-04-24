Shiv Sena's Call to Action Against Pakistan
Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde has called for strong government action against Pakistan due to its support for terror activities in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. During a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Shinde emphasized the need to counteract terrorism and criticized rival party leaders for skipping important discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strong statement, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde urged the government to take decisive action against Pakistan for backing terrorist activities in India, notably in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shinde raised these concerns at an all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shinde stressed the importance of addressing terrorism and criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders for their absence at crucial discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable
Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage
Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act