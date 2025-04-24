Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Call to Action Against Pakistan

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde has called for strong government action against Pakistan due to its support for terror activities in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. During a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Shinde emphasized the need to counteract terrorism and criticized rival party leaders for skipping important discussions.

In a strong statement, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde urged the government to take decisive action against Pakistan for backing terrorist activities in India, notably in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shinde raised these concerns at an all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shinde stressed the importance of addressing terrorism and criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders for their absence at crucial discussions.

