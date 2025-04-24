Shiv Sena's Call to Action Against Pakistan

In a strong statement, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde urged the government to take decisive action against Pakistan for backing terrorist activities in India, notably in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shinde raised these concerns at an all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shinde stressed the importance of addressing terrorism and criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders for their absence at crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)