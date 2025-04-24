India Revokes Visas Amid Escalating Tensions with Pakistan

In response to the escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has announced the revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals effective April 27. This move is part of a string of punitive measures against Pakistan.

Exceptions to the visa revocation apply only to previously issued long-term visas for Hindu Pakistani nationals. New Delhi has also suspended visa services for Pakistanis indefinitely and called for Indian citizens residing in Pakistan to return home.

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken further steps by expelling Pakistani military attaches and halting the Indus Water Treaty implementation. Amidst these developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)