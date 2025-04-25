Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Cuts to Sanctuary Jurisdictions

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to withhold federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions that do not cooperate with immigration enforcement. The decision affects more than a dozen areas, including major cities like San Francisco and Seattle.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick granted the injunction following a lawsuit led by San Francisco, arguing the administration's actions were unlawful, lacking congressional authorization, and infringing on constitutional rights. Orrick, who previously blocked a similar order in 2017, emphasized the budgetary and trust-related harms posed by such policies.

The case underlines ongoing tension between federal and local governments over immigration enforcement. While the Department of Justice defends Trump's agenda, the plaintiff localities, backed by recent lawsuits against Illinois and New York, remain steadfast against federal overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)