RSS Call for Unity and Strength in Face of Terror

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has strongly condemned a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where victims were targeted based on their religion. Speaking at a public event, Bhagwat conveyed his hope for a robust response to the attack, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagwat expressed anger and sorrow over the tragedy, framing it as a battle of 'dharma versus adharma.' He emphasized that Hindus would never perpetrate such acts, and highlighted the moral lesson from the Ramayana, where Ram only killed Ravana after giving him a chance for redemption, reinforcing the principle of strength in righteousness.

The RSS leader further advocated societal unity as a preventive measure against future attacks. He urged communities to be united and assertive, ensuring that any malicious intents are promptly and effectively deterred. According to Bhagwat, true non-violence is underpinned by the necessary strength to act when provoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)