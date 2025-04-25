Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat condemned a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing it was done after religious identification. Bhagwat stressed the need for unity and strength to counteract such violence, asserting that Hindus would not commit such acts and that evil only can be destroyed when strength is shown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 08:19 IST
RSS Call for Unity and Strength in Face of Terror
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has strongly condemned a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where victims were targeted based on their religion. Speaking at a public event, Bhagwat conveyed his hope for a robust response to the attack, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagwat expressed anger and sorrow over the tragedy, framing it as a battle of 'dharma versus adharma.' He emphasized that Hindus would never perpetrate such acts, and highlighted the moral lesson from the Ramayana, where Ram only killed Ravana after giving him a chance for redemption, reinforcing the principle of strength in righteousness.

The RSS leader further advocated societal unity as a preventive measure against future attacks. He urged communities to be united and assertive, ensuring that any malicious intents are promptly and effectively deterred. According to Bhagwat, true non-violence is underpinned by the necessary strength to act when provoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

