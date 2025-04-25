Heartfelt Plea: Family's Cry for BSF Jawan's Safe Return from Pakistan
BSF jawan Purnam Sahu accidentally crossed into Pakistani territory and was detained. His anxious family awaits news, clinging to hope as efforts are made for his release. The incident, following a recent militant attack, heightens tensions between India and Pakistan, leaving Sahu's family in distress.
- Country:
- India
The modest home of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, currently detained by Pakistan Rangers, is filled with silent anxiety and emotional pleas from his distressed family. Located in Rishra's narrow lanes, the family holds on to hope amid uncertainty.
Bholanath Sahu, Purnam's father, expresses his desolation, concerned for his son's safety since hearing of his detainment in Pakistan. Purnam inadvertently crossed the border while resting near the Ferozepur sector, leading to a swift capture by Pakistani forces.
Negotiations between the Indian and Pakistani border forces saw a flag meeting discussing Purnam's release, but the family remains without updates. The incident, following a militant attack in Pahalgam, increases the cross-border tensions while the Sahu family in Rishra clings to hope and prays for a safe return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- jawan
- Purnam Sahu
- India
- Pakistan
- detainment
- border crossing
- family appeal
- flag meeting
- release
ALSO READ
Pakistan Distances Itself from 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana
BSF Takes Action: Anti-IED Sweeps Intensify at India-Pakistan Border
Pakistan Distances Itself from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
Armies of India and Pakistan Hold Crucial Flag Meeting Along LoC
Pakistani Prime Minister Visits Belarus to Enhance Bilateral Relations