Heartfelt Plea: Family's Cry for BSF Jawan's Safe Return from Pakistan

BSF jawan Purnam Sahu accidentally crossed into Pakistani territory and was detained. His anxious family awaits news, clinging to hope as efforts are made for his release. The incident, following a recent militant attack, heightens tensions between India and Pakistan, leaving Sahu's family in distress.

Updated: 25-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The modest home of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, currently detained by Pakistan Rangers, is filled with silent anxiety and emotional pleas from his distressed family. Located in Rishra's narrow lanes, the family holds on to hope amid uncertainty.

Bholanath Sahu, Purnam's father, expresses his desolation, concerned for his son's safety since hearing of his detainment in Pakistan. Purnam inadvertently crossed the border while resting near the Ferozepur sector, leading to a swift capture by Pakistani forces.

Negotiations between the Indian and Pakistani border forces saw a flag meeting discussing Purnam's release, but the family remains without updates. The incident, following a militant attack in Pahalgam, increases the cross-border tensions while the Sahu family in Rishra clings to hope and prays for a safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

