Vice President Addresses the Urgency of Global Unity Against Terrorism

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the need for global unity against terrorism, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which he called a grim reminder of the worldwide threat. Speaking on Friday, he urged people to prioritize national interest over personal and political gains.

Dhankhar described India as a peace-loving nation, whose civilizational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world as one family—is gaining global attention. His remarks came during the opening session of the Vice Chancellors conference in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu.

The Vice President, along with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and university leaders, observed a moment of silence for the attack victims. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation is assured that no challenge can hinder progress if national interest remains paramount.

