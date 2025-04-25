Raja Iqbal: BJP's Triumphant Return to Delhi's Mayoral Seat

In a significant political development, Raja Iqbal was elected as Delhi's new mayor on Friday, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This victory marks the party's return to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after a two-year hiatus.

Iqbal secured his win by defeating Congress candidate Mandeep Singh, in an election notably boycotted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His election emphasizes BJP's renewed influence in the region.

Raja Iqbal, who previously held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, has a proven track record, having served as the mayor of the North MCD in the past, adding to his political credentials.

