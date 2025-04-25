Left Menu

Raja Iqbal: BJP's Triumphant Return to Delhi's Mayoral Seat

Raja Iqbal of the BJP has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi's Municipal Corporation, marking the party's return after two years. He defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh amidst a boycott from the Aam Aadmi Party. Iqbal previously served as the North MCD mayor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:19 IST
Raja Iqbal: BJP's Triumphant Return to Delhi's Mayoral Seat
Raja Iqbal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Raja Iqbal was elected as Delhi's new mayor on Friday, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This victory marks the party's return to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after a two-year hiatus.

Iqbal secured his win by defeating Congress candidate Mandeep Singh, in an election notably boycotted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His election emphasizes BJP's renewed influence in the region.

Raja Iqbal, who previously held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, has a proven track record, having served as the mayor of the North MCD in the past, adding to his political credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025