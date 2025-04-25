Senate Resolution: Pakistan Rejects India's Allegations on Pahalgam Attack

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Senate of Pakistan has passed a resolution firmly rejecting India's allegations connecting Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack. This resolution was unanimously supported by parties across the political spectrum in Pakistan's upper house of Parliament.

The attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulted in the death of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, and was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar introduced the resolution, emphasizing Pakistan's readiness to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any form of aggression.

The Senate's resolution condemned India's attempts to link Pakistan to the attack as part of a broader campaign to malign the country for political gain. Additionally, it criticized India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as tantamount to an act of war. Following the attack, Pakistan's National Security Committee took steps to suspend existing agreements and trade with India, mirroring India's diplomatic actions.

