Maharashtra Cracks Down on Pakistani Nationals Post-Pahalgam Attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed state police stations to ensure Pakistani nationals with cancelled visas exit the country promptly. This follows the Pahalgam terrorist attack aftermath, where their visas were revoked.

The Chief Minister stated that a list of Pakistani nationals in the state is actively monitored to ensure compliance. Any delays in departure will result in stringent actions against offenders, emphasized Fadnavis.

Additionally, Fadnavis criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for skipping an all-party meeting addressing the attack. Furthermore, he addressed inappropriate comments made by a Shiv Sena ally regarding air travel during evacuation efforts.

