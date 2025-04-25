Odisha's 'Samvidhan Bachao' Rallies: A Call for Justice

The Congress party in Odisha is set to launch a series of 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies across the state, aimed at advocating for social, political, and economic justice. These rallies will take place from April 28 to May 30, spanning various levels including district, division, and assembly segments.

According to Ajay Kumar Lallu, the state Congress in-charge, the rallies will initially kick off with a state-level event in Bhubaneswar on April 28, followed by district rallies until May 10. The initiative will then shift focus to assembly segments before concluding with a door-to-door campaign from May 20 to 30.

Criticizing the BJP-led central government, the Congress accuses it of undermining the Constitution, while also raising concerns over insufficient OBC reservations in the state. The move is partly fueled by recent controversies involving Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, which the Congress believes are distractions orchestrated by the government amidst calls for a caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)