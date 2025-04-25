Left Menu

Sri Lanka Stands with India: A Unified Condemnation Against Terrorism

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in a call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attack in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in 26 casualties. Sri Lanka's firm stance against terrorism and hopes for regional peace were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:05 IST
Sri Lanka Stands with India: A Unified Condemnation Against Terrorism
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, extending solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The conversation, lasting 15 minutes, highlighted Sri Lanka's commitment to a firm anti-terror stance and aspirations for regional stabilization, according to the president's office.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly tourists, marking the most lethal incident in the Valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019. Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry also issued a strong condemnation of the attack, expressing condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025