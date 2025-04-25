Sri Lanka Stands with India: A Unified Condemnation Against Terrorism

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, extending solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The conversation, lasting 15 minutes, highlighted Sri Lanka's commitment to a firm anti-terror stance and aspirations for regional stabilization, according to the president's office.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly tourists, marking the most lethal incident in the Valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019. Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry also issued a strong condemnation of the attack, expressing condolences to the victims' families.

