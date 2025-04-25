Chirag Paswan: Leading Bihar Towards a 'Bihar First, Bihari First' Vision

Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), expressed confidence that the NDA would secure a historic win in the forthcoming Bihar elections. Paswan, speaking in Sonipat, stressed the importance of improving job opportunities, infrastructure, and education facilities to encourage people to return to the state.

With the slogan 'Bihar First, Bihari First,' Paswan aims to prioritize the state's and its people's needs. He reiterated his future focus on Bihar rather than central politics, amidst ongoing debates about his political strategy and ambitions following his statement expressing that 'Bihar is calling him.'

While condemning a terror attack in Pahalgam, Paswan assured that the NDA would respond firmly to any acts of terrorism, echoing strong sentiments about avenging attacks against Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)