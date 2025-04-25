Madhya Pradesh Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a powerful show of unity, thousands of residents across Madhya Pradesh took to the streets following Friday prayers to denounce a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The incident left 26 people dead, igniting calls for decisive action against the perpetrators.

Protesters, wearing black armbands, gathered in cities including Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and burning effigies symbolizing terrorism. Community leaders urged the Indian government to adopt strict diplomatic and military measures against Pakistan in response to the attacks.

Amidst the protests, local religious figures and community leaders emphasized that terrorism has no place in Islam. They expressed condolences to victims' families and appealed for national unity against such violence. Demonstrations drew broad support, with businesses in some areas shutting down in solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)