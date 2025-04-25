Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Tourists Evacuated Post-Kashmir Attack

A special flight carrying 232 tourists evacuated from Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack recently landed in Mumbai, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This marks the third such flight organized by the Maharashtra government since the attack. Buses were arranged to transport the passengers to their hometowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special flight airlifted 232 tourists from Kashmir, landing them safely in Mumbai, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, announced Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This initiative is part of the state's effort to retrieve tourists from the Union Territory.

The attack on Tuesday led to the unfortunate loss of 26 lives, prompting the state to operate three special flights to expedite the return of tourists. To date, a total of 800 tourists have made it back to Maharashtra, with buses organized to shuttle them to their home districts, including Akola and Amravati.

In addition to the flights, many tourists have sought other modes of transport to return. As of Thursday, 184 tourists arrived back via two chartered flights. The state government revealed they are coordinating the return for an additional 60-70 tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

