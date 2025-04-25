Congress Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack with Candlelight March
The Himachal Pradesh Congress organised a candlelight march in Shimla, protesting the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. State leaders expressed solidarity with the victims' families and vowed to fight terrorism. The march was attended by key figures like Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Rajya Sabha MP Rajni Patil.
25-04-2025
The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee took to the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Friday, staging a candlelight march in protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that tragically took 26 lives.
The march saw participation from prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as well as Cabinet ministers, who stood together in a show of solidarity for the victims and their families.
Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the party's commitment to combating terrorism, emphasizing unity with the Union government in preserving national peace and security.
