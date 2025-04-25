Business Consultant Appointed as U.S. Top Official for Europe Amid Tensions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has selected Brendan Hanrahan, a former Senate staff member and business consultant, as the U.S. State Department's senior official for European affairs, despite concerns over his lack of foreign policy experience.

The appointment comes amid heightened tension between the U.S. and Europe, as President Donald Trump seeks to assert influence over Greenland, NATO, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Hanrahan's private sector background has caused unease among State Department officials.

Hanrahan's role, traditionally held by Senate-confirmed individuals, is critical in managing diplomatic relations with European nations. This decision follows the Trump administration's strategic reorganization of the State Department to align with the 'America First' agenda.

