Maharashtra's Vision 2034: Fadnavis at the Helm
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra's state BJP president, lauds Devendra Fadnavis as the best Chief Minister, affirming his leadership till 2034. Fadnavis's roadmap aims for a developed Maharashtra. Bawankule emphasizes unity and support for the BJP's 'double engine' government to achieve 'Viksit Maharashtra' under Fadnavis's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Devendra Fadnavis, hailed as Maharashtra's most effective Chief Minister, is set to stay in office until 2034, according to Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state BJP president and senior cabinet member. His administration is credited with designing a roadmap to transform Maharashtra into a developed state.
State Revenue Minister Bawankule articulated the importance of Fadnavis's leadership in achieving long-term developmental goals, urging continued support from both the party and the public. This endorsement underlines the BJP's commitment to its 'double engine' government model.
Responses from other political leaders have been supportive, highlighting party unity and commitment to collective goals amidst leadership changes. Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam expressed good wishes for Fadnavis, emphasizing cross-party cooperation within Maharashtra's ruling coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PTI Leadership Rift Over Imran Khan's Jail Visit
Hitachi Elevates Bharat Kaushal to Executive Chairman in Strategic Leadership Move
Delhi Chief Minister Pushes for Riverfront Transformation at Yamuna
Delhi's New Chief Minister Rekha Gupta: Behind Success and Sacrifice
Leadership Shuffle in PMK: Ramadoss Takes Charge Ahead of 2026 Elections