Maharashtra's Vision 2034: Fadnavis at the Helm

Devendra Fadnavis, hailed as Maharashtra's most effective Chief Minister, is set to stay in office until 2034, according to Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state BJP president and senior cabinet member. His administration is credited with designing a roadmap to transform Maharashtra into a developed state.

State Revenue Minister Bawankule articulated the importance of Fadnavis's leadership in achieving long-term developmental goals, urging continued support from both the party and the public. This endorsement underlines the BJP's commitment to its 'double engine' government model.

Responses from other political leaders have been supportive, highlighting party unity and commitment to collective goals amidst leadership changes. Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam expressed good wishes for Fadnavis, emphasizing cross-party cooperation within Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)